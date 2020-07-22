North Dinajpur clash: Father & brothers of girl, whose death sparked clashes, held for boy’s murder

Police arrested the three members of the girl’s family on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy’s family. In the complaint, they have been accused of murder. (Representational) Police arrested the three members of the girl’s family on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy’s family. In the complaint, they have been accused of murder. (Representational)

Police on Tuesday arrested the father and two brothers of a teenage girl whose death had sparked violence in a part of Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Sunday.

The arrests came a day after a boy, accused by the girl’s family of raping and mudering her, was found dead in a pond in the same area where the girl’s body was discovered earlier.

Police arrested the three members of the girl’s family on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy’s family. In the complaint, they have been accused of murder.

The boy and the girl were from different religious communities, and lived in the same village. Police are investigating if the two were having an affair, and if their parents were opposed to it.

“We have arrested the father and two brothers of the girl based on the complaint of the boy’s father. We are investigating both the deaths and trying to find if there is any link between them,” said a senior district police officer.

The post-mortem report of the boy is yet to be received.

The boy’s mother alleged, “Someone called my son over the phone at around 11 pm on Sunday and he left home. He later called and said he was with three people and would return soon. That was the last time we spoke to him. The girl’s family, especially her elder brother, has killed my son.”

The girl’s father has alleged that his daughter was regularly harassed by the boy, and accused him of raping and murdeing her.

However, her autopsy report ruled out any physical or sexual assault, and said she had been poisoned.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 22 people in connection with Sunday’s clashes in which government buses and police vehicles were set on fire.

On Monday, the police had said, “Police are investigating both the cases and looking into all possible aspects of the incident including social ostracism, parental pressure and the role played by some persons in hiding, misleading and diverting the attention from the actual incident.”

