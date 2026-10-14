North Central Railway removes 50-year-old encroachment, clears trackside scrap for green belts

3 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 08:46 AM IST
The North Central Railway (NCR) is removing encroachments from railway land and clearing scrap along tracks to make space for trees and green belts.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR said, the railway recently removed an illegal three-storey house from 287 square metres of land at Rail Gaav Colony in Subedarganj, Prayagraj. The encroachment had existed for nearly 50 years, even before North Central Railway was formed, he said. After removing the house, the railway began plantation work at the site.
Encroachment removal at rail gaav colony in Subedarganj (Image: NCR)
NCR has also cleared encroachments at other locations. In Jhansi, 1,550 square metres of railway land was cleared.
At Gau Ghat Colony in Prayagraj, the railway removed encroachments from 6,500 square metres of land on May 2. Plantation was later taken up on around 1,000 square metres of that land, the official said.
Plantation at Rail gaon colony Subdarganj, Prayagraj (Image: NCR)
Trackside scrap cleared for plantation
Apart from removing encroachments, the North Central Railway is clearing scrap and unused material lying along railway tracks. The aim is to make space for green belts and increase greenery around railway infrastructure.
The official said that plantation is also being carried out at stations, railway yards, areas between stations, railway colonies and training institutes.
According to Sharma, the railway is carrying out plantation across different locations in its network as part of its efforts to increase green cover. “The work is part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. NCR has planted 1,11,11,111 saplings during the current financial year and has set a target of planting two crore saplings across its jurisdiction,” he said.
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The plantation drive was planned around World Environment Day on June 5. During one phase of the campaign, more than 13 lakh saplings were planted in a single day.
“General Manager Naresh Pal Singh’s vision is promotion of environment sustainability. In achieving it, plantation, digitization, rain water harvesting, revival of old borewells for ground water recharge is being promoted. DGM NCR Atul Mishra, led demolition drives by co-ordinating with the Police and district administration and afterwards coordinated for plantation drive,” Sharma said.
Plantation across 2,436 hectares
NCR has taken up plantation across 2,436 hectares in its three divisions. Prayagraj division accounts for 1,150 hectares, Agra division for 565 hectares and Jhansi division for 721 hectares.
In Jhansi, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Nandeesh Shukla worked with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on a Miyawaki plantation project covering 3.39 hectares. The project involved around 1.15 lakh trees.
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“Through these efforts, NCR is clearing railway land, removing scrap and planting trees at selected locations. The work is aimed at increasing green cover across its railway network,” he added.