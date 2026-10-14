North Central Railway removes 50-year-old encroachment, clears trackside scrap for green belts

(L-R) Gaughat colony in Prayagraj demolition done on 2nd May and track side plantation (Image: NCR)

The North Central Railway (NCR) is removing encroachments from railway land and clearing scrap along tracks to make space for trees and green belts.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR said, the railway recently removed an illegal three-storey house from 287 square metres of land at Rail Gaav Colony in Subedarganj, Prayagraj. The encroachment had existed for nearly 50 years, even before North Central Railway was formed, he said. After removing the house, the railway began plantation work at the site.

Encroachment removal at rail gaav colony in Subedarganj (Image: NCR) Encroachment removal at rail gaav colony in Subedarganj (Image: NCR)

NCR has also cleared encroachments at other locations. In Jhansi, 1,550 square metres of railway land was cleared.