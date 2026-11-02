North Central Railway commissions Kavach 4.0 on 785 Route km to boost safety on Delhi-Howrah route

Kavach railway project, Delhi-Howrah railway route: The North Central Railway (NCR) has commissioned Kavach 4.0, the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, on the 69.5-km Karchana-Mirzapur section of the Delhi-Howrah corridor. With this commissioning, the Kavach network under the North Central Railway has expanded to 785 route kilometres (RKM).

Kavach 4.0: Here’s how the rail safety system works

Kavach makes rail operations safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), head-on, and rear-end collision risks. Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled, and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

It complies with SIL-4 safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally. Being an indigenously designed and cost-effective system, it reduces dependence on imported technologies. It was adopted as the National ATP system in July, 2020.