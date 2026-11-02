North Central Railway commissions Kavach 4.0 on 785 Route km to boost safety on Delhi-Howrah route

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Kavach railway project, Delhi-Howrah railway route: The North Central Railway (NCR) has commissioned Kavach 4.0, the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, on the 69.5-km Karchana-Mirzapur section of the Delhi-Howrah corridor. With this commissioning, the Kavach network under the North Central Railway has expanded to 785 route kilometres (RKM).
Kavach makes rail operations safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), head-on, and rear-end collision risks. Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled, and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.
It complies with SIL-4 safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally. Being an indigenously designed and cost-effective system, it reduces dependence on imported technologies. It was adopted as the National ATP system in July, 2020.
The Kavach version 4.0 covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. This is a significant milestone in safety for Indian Railways. Major improvements in Version 4.0 include increased Location Accuracy, improved information on signal aspects in bigger yards, a station-to-station Kavach interface on OFC
and a direct interface to the existing Electronic Interlocking System.
Earlier, in a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the cost for provision of trackside, including Station equipment, of Kavach is approximately Rs 50 lakh per km, and the cost for provision of Kavach equipment on locomotives is approximately Rs 80 Lakh per Loco.