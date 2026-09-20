North Central Railway announces 1,000+ special train trips for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath

Indian Railways Festival Special Trains: North Central Railway (NCR) has announced more than 1,000 special train trips to meet the expected rush during the upcoming festive season. The trains will help passengers who may not get confirmed tickets travel to their hometowns and celebrate the festivals with their families.

According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway, these services are being operated as Trains on Demand (TODs). He said the list may be expanded further depending on passenger demand.

Indian Railways special trains

The special trains will operate on several routes, connecting destinations including Kolkata, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, New Delhi, Palwal, Anand Vihar Terminal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gwalior, Dadri, Pune, Hadapsar, Khajuraho, Tiruchanur and Agra Cantonment.