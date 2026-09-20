North Central Railway announces 1,000+ special train trips for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath

Indian Railways special trains: North Central Railway announces over 1,000 special train trips for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath to meet festive travel demand.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 20, 2026 10:39 AM IST
1,000+ special train trips announced for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath: Check routes (Image generated using AI)1,000+ special train trips announced for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath: Check routes (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways Festival Special Trains: North Central Railway (NCR) has announced more than 1,000 special train trips to meet the expected rush during the upcoming festive season. The trains will help passengers who may not get confirmed tickets travel to their hometowns and celebrate the festivals with their families.

According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway, these services are being operated as Trains on Demand (TODs). He said the list may be expanded further depending on passenger demand.

Indian Railways special trains

The special trains will operate on several routes, connecting destinations including Kolkata, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, New Delhi, Palwal, Anand Vihar Terminal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gwalior, Dadri, Pune, Hadapsar, Khajuraho, Tiruchanur and Agra Cantonment.

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The railway official said that NCR is committed to providing passengers with a safe and comfortable journey during the festive season. He said the zone is closely monitoring waiting lists on trains across different routes. Based on ticket bookings and passenger demand received through various platforms, NCR is analysing the data to plan and operate additional special trains.

“Special focus is being made on effective crowd management at stations by deploying additional commercial and RPF staff to facilitate passengers. Cleanliness is another focus area, which we are trying to maintain especially in view of the ongoing Swachhata Abhiyan,” Sharma added.

Full list of festival special trains (TODs) announced by North Central Railway

According to the CPRO, a total of 1,053 Trains on Demand (TOD) trips have been announced as of September 19, 2026. These special trains will operate from October 1 to November 30, covering the 61-day festive period.

The trains will operate at different frequencies depending on passenger demand. Some services will run once during the period, while others will operate once or twice a week.

.

NCR Owned Notified PUJA Special TODs

PUJA period: 01.10.26 – 30.11.26 (61 days) · As on 19.09.26

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1053
Total PUJA Trips
43
Train Pairs
13
Railway Zones
61
Days Covered
 
Eastern Railway
3 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 01911 AGC KOAA 1 Th 01.10.26 20.11.26 9
 
 
 01912 KOAA AGC 1 F 02.10.26 27.11.26 9
2
 
 04157 CNB KOAA 1 Tu 06.10.26 24.11.26 8
 
 
 04158 KOAA CNB 1 W 07.10.26 25.11.26 8
3
 
 04185 VGLJ ASN 2 Su,W 07.10.26 29.11.26 16
 
 
 04186 ASN VGLJ 2 M,Th 08.10.26 30.11.26 16
Western Railway
13 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 01905 CNB ASV 1 M 05.10.26 30.11.26 9
 
 
 01906 ASV CNB 1 Tu 06.10.26 01.12.26 8
2
 
 01907 AGC UDN 1 Tu 06.10.26 24.11.26 8
 
 
 01908 UDN AGC 1 W 07.10.26 25.11.26 8
3
 
 01909 ASV AGC 1 Tu 06.10.26 24.11.26 8
 
 
 01910 AGC ASV 1 M 05.10.26 23.11.26 8
4
 
 02199 VGLJ BDTS 1 Th 01.10.26 26.11.26 9
 
 
 02200 BDTS VGLJ 1 Sa 03.10.26 28.11.26 9
5
 
 04105 PRYJ UDN 2 Th,Su 01.10.26 29.11.26 18
 
 
 04106 UDN PRYJ 2 F,M 02.10.26 30.11.26 18
6
 
 04179 PRYJ SBIB 2 Sa,Tu 03.10.26 28.11.26 17
 
 
 04180 SBIB PRYJ 2 Su,W 04.10.26 29.11.26 17
7
 
 04119 SFG BL 1 Sa 03.10.26 28.11.26 9
 
 
 04120 BL SFG 1 Su 04.10.26 29.11.26 9
8
 
 04139 PRYJ DDR 1 F 02.10.26 27.11.26 9
 
 
 04140 DDR PRYJ 1 Su 04.10.26 29.11.26 9
9
 
 04155 SFG UDN 2 M,Th 19.10.26 26.11.26 12
 
 
 04156 UDN SFG 2 Tu,F 20.10.26 27.11.26 12
10
 
 04169 SFG INDB 2 F,M 02.10.26 27.11.26 17
 
 
 04170 INDB SFG 2 Sa,Tu 03.10.26 28.11.26 17
11
 
 04173 PRYJ VRL 1 Th 01.10.26 26.11.26 9
 
 
 04174 VRL PRYJ 1 F 02.10.26 27.11.26 9
12
 
 04175 SFG DDR 1 Su 04.10.26 22.11.26 8
 
 
 04176 DDR SFG 1 Tu 06.10.26 24.11.26 8
13
 
 04177 SFG BL 1 Tu 06.10.26 24.11.26 8
 
 
 04178 BL SFG 1 W 07.10.26 25.11.26 8
Southern Railway
2 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 01925 CNB MDU 1 W 07.10.26 25.11.26 8
 
 
 01926 MDU CNB 1 Sa 03.10.26 28.11.26 9
2
 
 04171 PRYJ CAPE 1 Sat 03.10.26 10.10.26 2
 
 
 04172 CAPE PRYJ 1 Tue 05.10.26 12.10.26 2
South Western Railway
4 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 04113 PRYJ UBL 1 Sa 03.10.26 12.12.26 9
 
 
 04114 UBL PRYJ 1 Tu 06.10.26 15.12.26 8
2
 
 04131 CNB SMVB 1 Su 04.10.26 15.11.26 7
 
 
 04132 SMVB CNB 1 W 07.10.26 18.11.26 7
3
 
 04135 SFG YPR 1 F 02.10.26 04.12.26 9
 
 
 04136 YPR SFG 1 M 05.10.26 07.11.26 9
4
 
 04149 PRYJ YPR 1 W 07.10.26 09.12.26 8
 
 
 04150 YPR PRYJ 1 Sa 03.10.26 12.12.26 9
Northeast Frontier Railway
1 train pair
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 04127 CNB GHY 1 Th 01.10.26 10.12.26 9
 
 
 04128 GHY CNB 1 F 02.10.26 11.12.26 9
North Western Railway
2 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 04161 PRYJ SIKR 1 M 05.10.26 30.11.26 9
 
 
 04162 SIKR PRYJ 1 Tu 06.10.26 01.12.26 8
2
 
 04193 SFG BGKT 2 M,Th 01.10.26 30.11.26 18
 
 
 04194 BGKT SFG 2 Tu,F 02.10.26 01.12.26 17
East Central Railway
1 train pair
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 04137 GWL BJU 2 Sa,Tu 03.10.26 28.11.26 17
 
 
 04138 BJU GWL 2 Su,W 04.10.26 29.11.26 17
East Coast Railway
1 train pair
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 01929 VGLJ KUR 1 F 02.10.26 27.11.26 9
 
 
 01930 KUR VGLJ 1 Su 04.10.26 27.11.26 9
Northern Railway
10 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 02417 PRYJ SSB 7 Daily 01.10.26 14.10.26 14
 
 
 02417 PRYJ SSB 4 S,M,Th,F 15.10.26 14.12.26 28
 
 
 02418 SSB PRYJ 7 Daily 01.10.26 15.10.26 15
 
 
 02418 SSB PRYJ 4 W,Th,Sa,Su 17.10.26 17.12.26 26
2
 
 04163 NPBR SSB 3 Tu,W,Sa 17.10.26 16.12.26 19
 
 
 04164 SSB NPBR 3 M,Tu,F 16.10.26 15.12.26 20
3
 
 02455 CNB NDLS 4 M,W,F,Sa 02.10.26 30.11.26 35
 
 
 02456 NDLS CNB 4 M,W,F,Sa 02.10.26 30.11.26 35
4
 
 02457 CNB ANVT 3 Tu,Th,Su 01.10.26 29.11.26 26
 
 
 02458 ANVT CNB 3 Tu,Th,Su 01.10.26 29.11.26 26
5
 
 04123 PRYJ NZM 2 W,Su 04.10.26 29.11.26 17
 
 
 04124 NZM PRYJ 2 M,Th 01.10.26 30.11.26 17
6
 
 04183 PRYJ NZM 1 Tu 20.10.26 01.12.26 7
 
 
 04184 NZM PRYJ 1 W 21.10.26 02.12.26 7
7
 
 02275 PRYJ DER 1 F 02.10.26 27.11.26 9
 
 
 02276 DER PRYJ 1 Sa 03.10.26 28.11.26 9
8
 
 04117 SFG DER 1 Th 01.10.26 26.11.26 9
 
 
 04118 DER SFG 1 F 02.10.26 27.11.26 9
9
 
 01941 AGC PWL 7 Daily 01.10.26 31.10.26 31
 
 
 01942 PWL AGC 7 Daily 01.10.26 31.10.26 31
Central Railway
4 train pairs
Sr   Train From   To Freq Days From To Trips
1
 
 01921 PUNE VGLJ 1 Th 22.10.26 19.11.26 5
 
 
 01922 VGLJ PUNE 1 W 21.10.26 18.11.26 5
2
 
 01923 HDP VGLJ 1 Su 18.10.26 22.11.26 6
The file supplied is cut off part-way through this zone — three of its four train pairs are missing, along with the three zones after it.
North Central Railway
Not in the supplied file
This zone’s table was cut off when the source was exported to PDF. The tab, its colour and the panel are already wired — send the rest of the markup and the rows drop straight in.
South Central Railway
Not in the supplied file
This zone’s table was cut off when the source was exported to PDF. The tab, its colour and the panel are already wired — send the rest of the markup and the rows drop straight in.
South Coast Railway
Not in the supplied file
This zone’s table was cut off when the source was exported to PDF. The tab, its colour and the panel are already wired — send the rest of the markup and the rows drop straight in.
Source: North Central Railway notified PUJA special services, position as on September 19, 2026. Ten of the thirteen zones were present in the file supplied — 77 services, 962 trips. Timings and platform details are not included; check the zone notification before travelling.
Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk
.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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