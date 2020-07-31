Normal rainfall over India in August, September: IMD

Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during monsoon rain, at Parel in Mumbai, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during monsoon rain, at Parel in Mumbai, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said that rainfall over the country this year during the remaining two months of the Southwest monsoon season would be normal. As a whole, the country will receive normal rainfall by September end.

The country-wide rainfall during August and September would be 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 428.3 mm, stated the Long Range Forecast (LRF) issued by IMD. Rainfall in August is set to be 97 per cent of the LPA.

Of the four months of rain, about 70 per cent of the season’s rainfall over the country is recorded during July and August.

At present, the country’s rainfall stands at 452.1 mm against a normal of 453 mm, which means the cumulative rainfall since June 1 is just about normal.

Rainfall distribution in July has been particularly concentrated over the East and Northeast India regions, leading to severe flooding in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam for most days of the month. On the contrary, Northwest and Central India experienced prolonged dry days.

The LRF further also mentioned prevailing favourable sea conditions. “The sea surface temperatures indicate cold El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions, which will prevail till the end of the monsoon season,” the LRF said.

Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which is another factor influencing the monsoon season, shall continue to remain neutral till September after which it shall enter a negative phase.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd