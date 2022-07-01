Normal rainfall over India in July, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast normal rainfall over the country during July, which is 280.4 mm as per data from 1971 to 2020. “Monthly rainfall for July over the country is most likely to be normal, which is 94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA),” the forecast issued on Friday stated.

However, Odisha, West Bengal, northeast India, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha regions will experience below normal rainfall during this month. Normal to above normal rain is expected over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and Tripura this month.

July rainfall accounts for 35 per cent of the seasonal rainfall and is crucial for sowing and early growing stages of the kharif crops. The rainfall in this month is particularly significant as June ended with an 8 per cent deficit over the country.

Presently, an east-west trough runs between northwest Rajasthan and northeast Bay of Bengal, attracting moist winds both from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over northern India regions. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rains during the next five days. Overall, the monsoon is likely to remain active during the first week to about 10 days of July, bringing widespread rainfall all over the country, including central India, except the northeastern regions.

On Friday, the southwest monsoon advanced into Punjab, Haryana and some more parts of Rajasthan. With the availability of favourable conditions, the monsoon is set to cover the entire country during the next two to three days. As of Friday, the northern limit of monsoon passed through Deesa, Chittorgarh, Bikaner and Khajuwala.