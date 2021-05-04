Normal heat conditions over most parts of India during May: IMD

This year, the Met department had forecast that temperatures during summer over most regions would remain close to normal during March-May. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Most regions across the country will experience normal heat conditions during May, stated the ‘Monthly weather review and outlook for May’ report, issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

However, meteorological subdivisions of Konkan and Goa, along with Odisha, are likely to experience above normal day temperatures this month. Similarly, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar will also face marginally above normal heat conditions during the ongoing month, the report noted. Due to thunderstorm activities and presence of moisture, even night-time temperature forecast over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra is likely to remain significantly higher than normal this month.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain are forecast over Assam and Meghalaya on May 4, 5 and 7.

This year, the Met department had forecast that temperatures during summer over most regions would remain close to normal during March and May.

Due to the successive passing of two western disturbance systems over extreme northern parts of the country, an increase in rainfall activity is predicted over Uttarakhand starting Wednesday, with heavy rain likely on Thursday.

Overall, rainfall over northwest India, east and northeast India will remain above normal till May 12, the Met department has stated in its latest forecast.