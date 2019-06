Days ahead of the Budget, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Sunday announced a reduction of Rs 100 in the price of LPG cylinders. The decision to slash prices has been taken in the backdrop of softening international rates.

Under new rates, the cooking gas will cost Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently. Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

(More details awaited)