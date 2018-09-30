LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 59; subsidised gas to cost Rs 2.89 more

The Indian Oil Corporation has attributed the hike in LPG to the change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations. (File) The Indian Oil Corporation has attributed the hike in LPG to the change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations. (File)

All those who have given up subsidies on LPG cylinder need to worry as the price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will increase by Rs 59 per cylinder from tomorrow. The Indian Oil Corporation has attributed the hike in LPG to the change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations.

Subsidised cooking gas price has also been hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder. The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC said.

The subsidy transfer in customers’ bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018. “Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in prices of LPG,” it said.

Meanwhile, the price of CNG has also been hiked by Rs 1.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 1.95 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Thus, from Monday CNG will retail at Rs 44.30 per kg in Delhi and Rs 51.25 per kg in NCR. Price of CNG in Rewari will be Rs 54.05 per kg as it has been increased by Rs 1.80 per kg. “The new consumer price will be effective from October 1,” Indraprastha Gas Limited said.

