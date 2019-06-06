Non-ODF villages 12 times likelier to be hit by faecal contamination in groundwater

Villages that are not yet open defecation free (ODF) are 12 times more likely than ones that are, to carry the risk of faecal contamination of groundwater, according to a third party study released by the Union Government on Wednesday.

The study on the “Environmental impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission on Water, Soil, and Food” was done by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It was released by Prakash Javadekar, the Union minister for Environment, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the minister for the newly-constituted Jal Shakti ministry, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Based on 725 samples of water, soil, and food collected from 12 ODF and 12 non ODF villages in Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, the study shows the highest rate of contamination is in groundwater sources of non-ODF villages. The levels were the worst in Bihar where non-ODF villages manifested 35 times higher levels of contamination followed by West Bengal at 6 times and Odisha at 5 times higher.

Citing the report to show the link between toilet construction and water quality, Shekhawat said about his new ministry, “Just like we made swachchta (cleanliness) a jan andolan (people’s movement), we will provide drinking water to every house in the country. Our role is not just providing water, but conserving water sources. And for that, ODF is the first step.” In addition to groundwater sources, the study also pointed to the fact that piped water supply and stored household water are both twice as contaminated in non-ODF villages as compared to ODF ones.

Likewise, the food contamination is twice as much and soil contamination is 1.1 times more in villages that have not yet got ODF status, the study said.

Another study, commissioned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, showed that the Swachh Bharat Mission had mobilised a spend equivalent to anywhere between Rs 22,000 crore to 26,000 crore in Information, Education, Communication (IEC) activities – both monetary and non-monetary – of which, only about 15 percent was the cash expenditure by Central and state governments, private sector, and development organisations.

Javadekar said that in addition to these two studies, a previous World Health Organisation study shows SBM will account for over three lakh lives saved, once outdoor defecation is entirely wiped out across the country.

Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary in charge of the mission, added with the mission now reaching 99 percent coverage, the next phase would involve focusing on solid waste and liquid waste management.