Non-native spouses of J&K women can now get domicile certificate

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has added a clause to the J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, allowing the spouse of a native woman married outside the Union Territory to apply for a domicile certificate.

As per the new clause, the concerned tehsildar has been authorized to issue domicile certificate to the spouse of a woman upon showing the domicile certificate of his wife as well as a valid proof of marriage.

The order has also modified the application of domicile condition to all levels of jobs in the J&K government, as the newly added clause has been brought under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act as well.

The move was hailed by the BJP, with the party’s UT president Ravinder Raina calling the decision “historic”. However, the decision is likely to face opposition.

Last year, the administration had, except for gazetted posts, reserved all level-4 jobs for domiciles of the UT. However, following protests from all sections of society and political parties — including the BJP — the administration amended the order.