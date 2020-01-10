Non-BJP states shouldn’t implement CAA: Harsh Mander

Former IAS officer Harsh Mandar Former IAS officer Harsh Mandar

Former IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander on Thursday called upon the non-BJP states to not implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing mediapersons at Press Club Kolkata, the activist congratulated the Kerala and West Bengal governments for announcing that they will not implement the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We want to congratulate Kerala and West Bengal governments gor taking a stand against CAA and possible NRC and saying that they will not implement them. The West Bengal government has also stalled the process of NPR (National Population Register) here,” he said.

Several activists, including Mander, Nadeem Khan and others, will take part in an anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protest march in Kolkata on Friday, during which they will demand an end to the state-sponsored terrorism in several states, including Uttar Pradesh. The march will be taken out from Statesman House in Esplanade to Gandhi Statue at Mayor Road.

“The non-BJP states must not implement the new citizenship law. This may result in a constitutional crisis, which will force the Centre to repeal the law,” added Mander.

They also read out an open letter to the people of this country where they pointed out why they do not need CAA, NRC and NPR.

