Non-BJP forces must come together in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Amartya Sen

Sharply criticising the BJP government at the Centre, Sen said a party having got “31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics” came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. (File Image) Sharply criticising the BJP government at the Centre, Sen said a party having got “31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics” came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. (File Image)

Non-BJP forces must come together in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said on Saturday, adding that “democracy is under threat”.

During a Q&A session on the sidelines of an event, Sen said, “We must express our opposition to autocracy and fight against their autocratic trends. We must criticise the issues where we need to…oppose non-communal right wing forces, but we must not take back our hands when it comes to fighting communalism, which is the biggest threat.”

“What happened in the 2014 polls? A party having received 55 per cent seats but actually having secured 31 per cent of the total votes came to power…I think democracy is in danger but we can rectify it. If we say democracy is under threat, we can be beaten up by some people. But still we, the people, can do the rectification. It is not like a sinking boat which we all should abandon,” the economist added.

“Some students had been taken into custody in JNU on charge of sedition in the past, a charge which had not been proved in any case. They were beaten up in custody which was against any law. It is not fathomable how they were charged under sedition. Till now, there was no proof of sedition charge. This time it was faced by students, but this can be faced by any citizen of this country,” he said.

The BJP on Sunday came down heavily on Sen. “Intellectuals like Sen, who had always professed Left ideology, are losing touch with reality. Sen had said CPM is becoming invisible. Nothing can be truer than this, nothing can be truer than the fact that people like Sen, a Marxist, have little relevance in the present times,” PTI quoted state BJP president Dilip Ghosh as saying.

