Nomination process for Padma awards begins

The Union Home Ministry has begun the process of nominations for Padma awards to recognise distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in various disciplines. In a statement, the ministry said online nominations for recommendations for the Padma awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2020 have started from May 1.

Advertising

The last date for nominations is September 15. The nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards will be received online only on the Padma portal (www.padmaawards.gov.in).

The central government ministries, departments, states, UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, institutes of excellence have been requested to make concerted efforts in identifying talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised, and make suitable nominations in their favour, the statement said.

All citizens can make nominations or recommendations including self-nomination. The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said website, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline. While recommending a person online, it should be ensured that all the necessary details are filled properly.

Advertising

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise “work of distinction” and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc., the statement said.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.