After 53 days of jail, 84% got bail: What an Express Investigation uncovered

A resignation in a government not quite known for reacting hastily to pressure;

A protest in a corner of the capital amplified across the nation via Instagram Reels, selfie videos along with X and WhatsApp;

An official assurance to not prosecute violent protesters.

Last month, as we watched the Jantar Mantar protests simmer and boil over, a pot on the back-burner moved to the front.

What happened to those who took part in the Noida protests, where wage-workers from the factory shop-floor took to the street asking for more, a better pay and better working conditions?

Two state governments were quick to raise the wages, but curiously the police crackdown was unforgiving. Over 200 were arrested — largely workers with little by way of a safety net. Days in custody, hapless and helpless families, and then the bail orders started coming in.