‘Final cry of nation’s workers whose every voice was ignored’: Rahul Gandhi on Noida wage protests

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (Apr 14) expressed solidarity with the workers protesting in Noida, highlighting their struggles over minimum-wage demands.

Calling the agitation a reflection of broader economic distress among labourers, Gandhi said that the protests were a final cry of India’s workers, “whose every voice was ignored”.

Taking to his X account, he said, “What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country’s workers—one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading. A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of ₹12,000; rent costs ₹4,000–7,000. By the time he gets a ₹300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by ₹500 a year.”