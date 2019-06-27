Noida: Wanted gangster nabbed after gunfight with police

Toggle Menu
A factory-made revolver was recovered from Tyagi during the gunfight with the crime branch team. (Representative Image)

A wanted sharpshooter of a criminal gang was arrested here Thursday morning following a gunfight with the police, officials said.

Maya Tyagi is the member of the Randeep Bhati-Amit Kasana gang and has been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past, a senior officer said.

A factory-made revolver, which bears the national emblem – an Ashok Chakra, was recovered from Tyagi during the gunfight with the crime branch team, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

“The incident took place this morning near Sector 90, under Phase 2 police station. Tyagi got two bullet injuries on his legs in the gunfight with the police and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

A motorcycle he was fleeing on after confrontation with the police has also been impounded and further probe is underway, Krishna said.

