Around 30 shanties gutted as fire breaks out in Noida village

Around 30 shanties were gutted as a fire broke out in Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Ilahbas village in the early hours of Friday, officials said. District chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar said there is no loss of life in the incident.

Officials said 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which falls under the sector 142 police station area, along with the rescue teams of the fire department and the blaze was doused.

“The fire service department received information around 2.40 am that a slum located in Sector 138 caught fire. We immediately reached the spot with 10 vehicles and doused the fire. Since it happened before dawn, it was not possible to determine the exact number of shanties that burned down, but prima facie the number is around 30,” Kumar said. The department is investigating the cause of the fire, he added.