Noida: Teen rape victim ends life, two held

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two persons last week allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Saharanpur district on Friday. According to the police, the two accused had filmed the act and had been threatening the victim that they would upload the video on social media if she told anyone about the incident. The two accused have been arrested, police said.

After she consumed a poisonous substance, she was taken to a Community Health Centre on Friday afternoon and was referred to a bigger hospital where she died around 11:30 pm.

“We received information that a girl has consumed poison. The family then submitted a complaint that she had been raped by the two accused. A video of the alleged crime had also been made and it was allegedly uploaded on social media. This led the minor to take the extreme step,” said Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Rural, Saharanpur.

As per the complaint, the minor had been allegedly raped as per the criminal conspiracy of th accused, identified only as Nauman and Rehbar.

“They made a video of the crime. They told her that if she told anyone about the incident, they would upload the video on social media. When she refused the advances of the accused later, they leaked the video. Fearing humiliation, she consumed poison,” the complaint letter read.

The victim did not tell the family about the incident fearing backlash, her relatives said.

“Minutes before her death, I requested the police to record her statement since I wanted on record the names of those who did this to her,” said a relative .

