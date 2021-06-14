Noida police break up farmhouse party amid weekend curfew; 61 arrested

The police in Noida arrested 61 people on Sunday night for partying in a Noida farmhouse amid Covid restrictions in Uttar Pradesh. Organisers of the party and the owners of the farmhouse had organised the party illegally, police said, as weekend curfew has not been lifted in Uttar Pradesh districts as yet and big gatherings are not allowed.

“We received information that many people were out partying in a farmhouse in Sector 136. Upon reaching we found that the people were not maintaining social distancing and clearly violating the Covid rules. We arrested 61 people and a case has been filed against the organisers. More people will be apprehended,” said Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh.

The police recovered 12 beer and two whiskey bottles from the spot. Those arrested include 15 women, said police. Most of the persons hailed from Delhi while some of them had travelled from Haryana as well. The police had been alerted by locals nearby after a commotion was heard from inside the farmhouse.

The police also found that the accused were spitting in the open without masks. All those arrested have been fined Rs 6,100 each for breaching the Covid protocols. The police raided the farmhouse along with Excise officials to check if any unauthorised liquor was being distributed. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act against the accused, police said.