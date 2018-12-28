Noida Namaz order: Stop ‘Sangh Shakhas’ in public places too, Congress leader writes to DGP

Days after Noida police ordered private companies in Sector 58 to ensure their employees don’t offer namaz at a local park, a Congress leader has written to DGP O P Singh seeking a stop to ‘Sangh Shakhas’ being organised “without permission” in public places across the state.

Advertising

In his letter, Sampurnananda, chairperson of the Congress’ Vichar department, said they would now go to the districts to “expose” the BJP government.

“What happened in Noida is a serious issue and after consultation with Congress state president Raj Babbar, I wrote this letter to DGP. I informed him that while UP Police have instructed institutions to stop their employees from offering namaz inside or outside a public park citing a 2009 Supreme Court ruling…in government or non-government institutions as well as public parks, shakhas of the Sangh are being organised without permission, where the message of social disintegration is spread. Thus, instead of making any religion-specific instructions, they should ensure that no religious or political activity takes place at any public place or institution without permission,” he said.

Explained Issue may become a tool to disturb atmosphere: Cleric Offering namaz in public places is not new and has been taking place across the state for decades. While the state government may have justified the order by Noida police disallowing the same, this matter could become a major issue, fear clerics. “Usually namaz has to be offered in a masjid, but because of some circumstances, if one has to offer namaz at a public place, it has never been opposed. That is the beauty of our country. Friday prayers take place only for 15-16 minutes and if you call it a public place, then Muslims are also part of the public of this country,” said prominent Sunni cleric in Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rashid. He added, “The (Noida) administration should have called both parties and resolved the issue by discussion. We fear this matter is going to be made a tool to disturb the atmosphere.”

In his letter, Sampurnananda requested the DGP to ensure that a fresh letter is written to all government or non-government institutions. “Is tarah ki gatividhion mein turant viram lagaya jaye jisse pradesh aane wale samay mein kisi samajik vidvesh ki durghatnaon se bach sake (such activities should be immediately stopped so that the state can be saved from any incident of social vengeance in the future),” he said.

Advertising

“Our units across the state will go out with the message of social harmony and expose BJP on its claim of taking everyone along. Vichar department will take it in up the form of a campaign,” the Congress leader added. Responding to the move, BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said, “RSS shakhas are a physical activity with moral teachings. There is no religion involved. Moreover, they (Congress) are making statements on something, which has been appreciated by Nehru as well as Lohia, just for votes. Their statements should not be taken into account.”

Meanwhile, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav called the UP Police’s move “sad and unconstitutional”, adding that it is “misuse of government machinery” to spread a feeling of fear against one community and also affect their prospects in jobs. “The BJP government, whose slogan was ‘Sabha saath, sabka vikas’, has now started targeting personal faith as well,” he added, demanding action against the officers issued the orders.