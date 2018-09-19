Noida: 22-year-old held for trying to rape minor girl

Police said the accused asked the child, who is his neighbour, to buy cigarettes. Police said the accused asked the child, who is his neighbour, to buy cigarettes.

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Gautam Budh Nagar Tuesday for trying to sexually assault a minor girl. According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday. Police said the accused asked the child, who is his neighbour, to buy cigarettes.

“The shop was shut so she returned. He then took her to a nearby primary school where he attempted to sexually assault her. She began screaming and alerted people outside, following which the accused fled. He was arrested on Tuesday,” said a police official.

