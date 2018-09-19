Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Noida: 22-year-old held for trying to rape minor girl

By: Express News Service | Noida | Updated: September 19, 2018 4:17:23 am
Police said the accused asked the child, who is his neighbour, to buy cigarettes.

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Gautam Budh Nagar Tuesday for trying to sexually assault a minor girl. According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday. Police said the accused asked the child, who is his neighbour, to buy cigarettes.

“The shop was shut so she returned. He then took her to a nearby primary school where he attempted to sexually assault her. She began screaming and alerted people outside, following which the accused fled. He was arrested on Tuesday,” said a police official.

