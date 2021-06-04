Noida: Man faces NSA proceedings for selling fake remdesivir injections and fraud

The man had gotten possession of more than 100 vials of Remdesivir through illegal channels.

Noida administration has initiated National Security Act (NSA) proceedings against a man accused of black marketing essential Covid medicines. According to Noida Police, accused Rachit Ghai was caught in April for selling fake remdesivir injections.

The medicine was being sold to families in desperate need since it had been prescribed as a life saving drug by hospitals. The arrest was made by the Noida Crime Branch and a case had been filed in Sector 20 Police Station.

“The accused Rachit Ghai had been arrested for selling remdesivir injections at a price higher than the market rate. On further investigation it was found that the injections were fake. The nature of the crime is such that it endangers lives of common citizens because of which the NSA proceedings have been initiated,” said a Sector 20 police official.

Rachit had gotten possession of more than 100 vials of Remdesivir through illegal channels, said police. The accused contacted families of patients through WhatsApp and offered them a direct supply of the medicine that was in high demand back in April. He had also posted messages of the injection availability on Facebook to gain customers, police said. The injection was being sold at a cost of approximately Rs 40,000, police said.

The injection samples had been sent for further examination to the local drug controller facility and it was found that the vials did not contain actual Remdesivir medicine.

An FIR was filed against Rachit for alleged fraud and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act in Sector 20 Police Station.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stated a ‘no tolerance’ policy against those who indulged in black marketing of Covid 19 medicines. The state government had also ensured NSA proceedings against those accused of fraud.