Noida man beaten to death: Family, neighbours claim police were slow to act

It took five hours for Gaurav Chandel’s panicked family and neighbours to find him, after he called his wife and told her he would be home within minutes. They finally found him lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head. Police say it appears he was murdered after being robbed.

Gaurav’s family said his job involved a lot of travelling, as he was overseeing company operations in three different states. On Monday evening, he was driving back home when he went missing.

Alarm bells for the family began ringing after Gaurav stopped responding to calls after 10 pm. “He usually updated us about his location. We made several calls for an hour but he didn’t pick up. We rushed to the local police station and asked the number to be put on surveillance. But they told us it could be done only in the morning,” claimed his relative Ankit Chandel. While some family members approached police, relatives in Mumbai and other cities began posting information about Gaurav’s missing status on social media.

Close to midnight, Gaurav’s wife Preeti, along with neighbours of Gaur City’s Fifth Avenue where he lived, set out on foot to look for him. “His phone was ringing till about 4 am. We thought he may have met with an accident… The we found him lying in a pool of blood. He was so close to home…,” said Shweta, another relative.

Denying the allegations, police said they had put out an alert with Gaurav’s description.

