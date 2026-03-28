PM Modi launches Noida International Airport in Jewar: Check cities connected, airlines and key details

The Noida International Airport was launched on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Positioned as one of India’s most ambitious aviation projects, the airport is expected ease travel experience of flyers in North India as well as ease the traffic to Delhi airport by opening up new routes from Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Destinations served from Noida airport

In its initial phase, the airport is linking several key metro cities across the country. Domestic connections from Noida airport will include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, and Prayagraj.

Flights to these destinations will be rolled out in a phased manner.

International services are expected to follow, catering to business travellers, migrants, and tourists.

Phased flight plan

Major Indian carriers have already confirmed plans to operate from the airport. IndiGo is expected to anchor domestic routes, while Akasa Air is preparing to expand its network from the new base.

Air India Express is likely to focus on international sectors, especially high-demand overseas routes. The presence of multiple airlines from the outset underlines strong confidence in the airport’s future.

Flight services will be introduced in stages. The first phase will see limited domestic operations with a controlled schedule. This will be followed by expanded connectivity and increased frequency in the second phase.

International flights are expected to be introduced in the third phase, marking full-scale operations at the airport.

Airport code and booking details

The airport has been assigned the IATA code DXN, which will be used across ticketing, baggage systems, and airline operations. Once flights go live, passengers booking tickets will see “DXN” listed as the destination or departure point.