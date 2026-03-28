Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Jewar airport project; UP CM hails his vision

PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport. (PTI)

Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A sacred artefact associated with Lord Buddha was presented to the Prime Minister. The first phase of the airport has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Calling it a “golden milestone” in the path of development of a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ in ‘New India,’ UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early Saturday welcomed PM Modi to inaugurate the Airport. “This airport in Jewar is the runway for Uttar Pradesh’s development. From here, the dreams of the youth will take flight, possibilities will come to life, and the future will reach new heights. Special congratulations to our farmer brothers who have laid the foundation for this transformative project—your dedication has made this development possible,” the UP CM added.

Story continues below this ad Other infra projects: The PM will also inaugurate the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at boosting India’s aviation infrastructure. Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers. According to an official statement, the Delhi and Noida airports will together function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs. Live Updates Mar 28, 2026 12:38 PM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of the Noida International Airport Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase I of the Noida International Airport.

VIDEO | Jewar, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) inaugurates Phase I of the Noida International Airport.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/MgoGqop65f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 28, 2026 12:33 PM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public gathering during the inauguration of Noida International Airport. He hailed PM Modi's far-sighted thinking and a 'nation first' approach. VIDEO | Jewar, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) addresses a public gathering during the inauguration of Noida International Airport.



He says, "At present, there is disorder across the world; an atmosphere of chaos prevails, and a situation of uncertainty… pic.twitter.com/L7FDQqqwOg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 28, 2026 12:25 PM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: PM Modi gifted artwork of Lord Buddha ahead of the inauguration A beautiful glass artwork of Lord Buddha has been gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will shortly inaugurate the Noida International Airport.

VIDEO | Jewar, Uttar Pradesh: A beautiful glass artwork of Lord Buddha has been gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi). He will shortly inaugurate the Noida International Airport.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/WftUw8OZzO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 28, 2026 12:16 PM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: PM Modi arrives to inaugurate Noida International Airport PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of Jewar international Airport. VIDEO | Jewar, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi arrives to inaugurate Noida International Airport. #noidainternationalairport #jewarairport



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JTS25ozoc4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 28, 2026 12:13 PM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak hails Noida International Airport Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hailed the upcoming launch of the Noida International Airport, calling it a “magnificent gift” ahead of its inauguration. He said the project marks a significant step towards realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Mar 28, 2026 12:03 PM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares a video of Jewar Airport Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a video of what he called 'New Uttar Pradesh' which is emerging as a hub of global connectivity and modern infrastructure. Under the blessed hands of the world's most popular politician, the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' वैश्विक कनेक्टिविटी और आधुनिक इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के हब के रूप में स्थापित हो रहा है।



विश्व के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय राजनेता आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कर-कमलों से कल विश्वस्तरीय सुविधाओं से युक्त 'नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट', जेवर के प्रथम चरण का भव्य… pic.twitter.com/Oj1DPNJ60E — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 27, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 28, 2026 11:58 AM IST Noida International Airport Inauguration Today Live: PM Modi inspects premises of Noida International Airport PM Modi inspects the premises of Noida International Airport, which he will inaugurate shortly. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accompanies him. VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) inspects the premises of Noida International Airport, which he will inaugurate shortly. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accompanies him.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)



(Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/kzWzXjre5y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



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