Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Jewar airport project; UP CM hails his vision

PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport. (PTI)
Noida International Airport Inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A sacred artefact associated with Lord Buddha was presented to the Prime Minister. The first phase of the airport has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Calling it a “golden milestone” in the path of development of a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ in ‘New India,’ UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early Saturday welcomed PM Modi to inaugurate the Airport. “This airport in Jewar is the runway for Uttar Pradesh’s development. From here, the dreams of the youth will take flight, possibilities will come to life, and the future will reach new heights. Special congratulations to our farmer brothers who have laid the foundation for this transformative project—your dedication has made this development possible,” the UP CM added.
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Other infra projects: The PM will also inaugurate the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at boosting India’s aviation infrastructure. Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers. According to an official statement, the Delhi and Noida airports will together function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs.
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