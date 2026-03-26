Noida International Airport inauguration: PM Modi to launch Delhi-NCR’s new Airport in Jewar on March 28 – Key details

The Noida International Airport is expected to further strengthen country’s airport infrastructure and enhance regional and international connectivity. (Image: Noida International Airport/Website)

Noida International Airport opening: The much-awaited Phase I of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday, March 28, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The new airport is expected to further strengthen country’s airport infrastructure and enhance regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport location

As flight operations is likely to begin soon at Noida International Airport, both IGI Airport and NIA, will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity and positioning Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs. The Noida International Airport is strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway.