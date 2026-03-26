Noida International Airport inauguration: PM Modi to launch Delhi-NCR’s new Airport in Jewar on March 28 – Key details

Noida International Airport opening: The much-awaited Phase I of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday, March 28, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The new airport is expected to further strengthen country’s airport infrastructure and enhance regional and international connectivity.
Noida International Airport location
As flight operations is likely to begin soon at Noida International Airport, both IGI Airport and NIA, will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity and positioning Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs. The Noida International Airport is strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway.
Noida International Airport aerodrome license
Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport. The airport has been licensed under the Public Use category for all-weather operations.
Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country. The Phase 1 of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore. The airport has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The concession period commenced on 1 October 2021 for a period of 40 years.
Noida International Airport passenger capacity
The Noida International Airport will have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. The airport will feature a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.
Noida International Airport design
The Noida International Airport has been designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project. According to the release, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. “Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More