Noida hospital fire: ‘Staff carried patients on their shoulders’

At Noida’s Metro hospital on Thursday, 81-year-old S M Sachdeva had just been taken to the basement for an Echo test when the fire broke out.

“I remember hearing a lot of shouting as panic ensued. Then a staffer came and asked us to go in specific directions. Six people in batches were being taken to different corridors, and then into ambulances. I am an old person and I recently got stents in my arteries. It was very strenuous for me,” he said, sitting in a ward in the hospital’s Sector 11 branch where he and 65 other patients were shifted.

Hospital staff was the first to swing into action as soon as smoke started filling the second floor, eyewitnesses said. The hospital issued a Red Code and all staffers were alerted.

Around 30 housekeeping staff members, six people from the maintenance division, as well as junior and senior resident doctors helped shift the patients. Some of the doctors, nurses, security guards and maintenance team, received minor injuries while evacuating the building.

Annie, the nursing superintendent of the hospital who was among the hospital staff that rescued the patients, recalled how everything happened in seconds: “We were running to evacuate the wards. The male staff carried patients on their shoulders and got them out of the premises.”

Another patient, Savitri (57), said she got out by climbing down the steel ladder hoisted by fire officials.