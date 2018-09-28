Noida: Have begun attaching property of 556 gangsters, says administration

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar Thursday said it has begun the process of attaching property acquired by the 556 members of 150 “gangs”, who have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act since May 2017, and will apply Section 14 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, to 150 alleged gang leaders and 416 alleged gang members.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App