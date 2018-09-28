Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Noida: Have begun attaching property of 556 gangsters, says administration

Noida: Have begun attaching property of 556 gangsters, says administration

The district administration will apply Section 14 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, to 150 alleged gang leaders and 416 alleged gang members. 

By: Express News Service | Noida | Published: September 28, 2018 12:49:13 am

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar Thursday said it has begun the process of attaching property acquired by the 556 members of 150 “gangs”, who have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act since May 2017, and will apply Section 14 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, to 150 alleged gang leaders and 416 alleged gang members.

 

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement