The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,390 crore extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor, connecting Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida Sector 4.

The proposed extension will cover 8.449 km and comprise five elevated stations. The project was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the expansion is expected to strengthen metro connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Cabinet’s decision in a post on X, highlighting the benefits the extension is expected to bring to commuters. He said the new corridor would improve access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs, while helping reduce traffic congestion and travel time. Modi described the project as a boost to connectivity and ease of living for residents of Noida and Greater Noida.