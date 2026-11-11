The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,390 crore extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor, connecting Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida Sector 4.
The proposed extension will cover 8.449 km and comprise five elevated stations. The project was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
According to an official statement, the expansion is expected to strengthen metro connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Cabinet’s decision in a post on X, highlighting the benefits the extension is expected to bring to commuters. He said the new corridor would improve access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs, while helping reduce traffic congestion and travel time. Modi described the project as a boost to connectivity and ease of living for residents of Noida and Greater Noida.
As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer?
Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida!
The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro.
Key advantages:
Easier access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs.
Less congestion.
Shorter commutes.
A major boost to connectivity and Ease of Living indeed.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2026
Once the new corridor becomes operational, the two cities will have a combined active metro rail network spanning 71.878 km, the statement said.
The proposed extension is also expected to improve connectivity with the Delhi Metro network through an interchange with the Blue Line at Noida Sector 61. This would provide commuters with access to a wider metro network and improve links between Noida, Greater Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region.
The corridor is expected to improve access to several commercial and business hubs, including Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and commercial establishments in Greater Noida Sector 4. It is also expected to benefit employees working at offices of companies such as Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech in Noida Sector 60, as well as the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73.
Better access to schools, hospitals and residential areas
The expansion is also expected to benefit people travelling to educational institutions, healthcare facilities and residential neighbourhoods along the proposed corridor. Schools such as Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 122, along with hospitals including Kailash Hospital, Cloud9 Hospital and Rama Hospital, figure among the key establishments identified as potential beneficiaries of improved metro connectivity.
Residential areas, including Cleo County in Noida Sector 122 and Gaur City 1 and 2 in Greater Noida, are also expected to gain from the expansion. Improved access to workplaces, educational institutions and healthcare facilities could make daily commuting easier for residents of these neighbourhoods.
Traffic congestion and environmental impact
The expansion is also expected to help reduce dependence on road-based transport by providing commuters with an additional public transport option. A shift towards metro travel could ease pressure on roads, reduce travel times and improve traffic movement across parts of Noida and Greater Noida.
The project document also highlights potential environmental benefits, with greater reliance on metro services expected to help lower carbon emissions compared with conventional fossil-fuel-based modes of transport.