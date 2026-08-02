‘PM gave my daughter a new life’: Mother of girl who abused Modi at Jantar Mantar

The mother of the girl, who was allegedly captured abusing Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar last month, has said that the prime minister has given her a “new life” with his “forgiveness”.

Speaking to news agency PTI, she expressed her gartitude towards PM Modi, and said its his greatness that he forgave the nation’s daughter who has now got a “new life”. “I thank him with folded hands. It’s her brithday today, and she has received her greatest gift from PM Modi — Jeevanadaan — a boon of life. Today she is reborn,” she said.

She also apologised for her daughter’s mistake and sought withdrawal of the FIR lodged against the girl.

She requested PM Modi to ban Facebook and Instagram for children below 20 years of age. “I don’t have words to react to this. Not only this child, but almost all belonging to this age agroup are in this situation. I request PM Modi to ban Instagram, Facebook for children aged between 10-20 years. These children should only be allowed to study.”

She further said “small children” should not be allowed to enter such protests. “These chidren are only taken advantage of and are made to say whatever… They don’t have an understanding of the world and the society, nor do they know how to respect elders. they don’t know what to say about whom, and how much,” she said.

Her comments come after the girl from Noida apologised for her comments in a purported video that emerged on social media on Saturday after a zero FIR was recently filed against her.

In the video, she can be seen saying that it is her “first and last mistake” and that she was influenced by groups at the protest site. “I was at the protest site, and there were many groups abusing PM Modi. They were also instigating others to say these things. I am so ashamed of saying those things that I am not even able to raise my eyes. I apologise to the whole nation for it. This is my first and last mistake,” she could be heard saying in the video.

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Even as the zero FIR mentioned that her year of birth is 1994, she has claimed that she is just 15.

In a video message on Friday, Modi said he wanted to forgive all those children who had abused not only him but also his late mother. He said punishing them or making them “run around courts” was not going to change the circumstances. “I want to forgive them, and society too should accept this.”