Noida: Four held for murder of PNB guards

Four persons, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of two guards at the Punjab National Bank in Noida’s Sector 1 on September 21.

The battered bodies of the guards had been found in the guard room at the main gate of the bank building. The murders appeared to be part of a failed bank robbery attempt. Police had said CCTV footage showed two people entering the guard room and the bank building, but added that they were exploring the possibilities of there being more accomplices.

Late Tuesday night, police said a gunfire exchange took place between them and three suspects, and that two of the suspects were sent to the district hospital after they sustained leg injuries.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested Akeel Khan, Dinesh, Akash — all in their twenties — and one minor in relation to the case.

“We identified them through a combination of electronic surveillance and a tip-off from an informer. They had handed their weapons to a group of minors so they wouldn’t get caught. We have one more suspect to catch, and we need to investigate the crime ring they are part of,” said SHO Sector 20 police station Manoj Kumar Pant.

Among the items confiscated from them were two 315 bore pistols, six live cartridges, two daggers, two tyre lever rods, a shovel and a uniform shirt of one of the guards.

