Yogi Adityanath speaks to Patanjali; food park won’t be stalled, says UP minister

A day after Patanjali announced to shift its proposed food park outside Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the process for setting up of the Rs 6,000-crore food park. The company had said it was pulling out from the project due to non-cooperation from the state government.

“The formalities will be completed soon,” PTI quoted UP Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana as saying.

Earlier, a government spokesman clarified that the project has not been cancelled and Adityanath spoke to Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of the firm promoted by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev in regards to the food park. “The chief minister has talked to Acharya Balkrishna and heard his grievances. There is no cancellation yet. They have been allotted land and the project is to commence,” Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

The chief minister also spoke to Patanjali MD and assured them that the formalities will be completed soon. “We (Patanjali) trust the assurance given by Yogi Adityanath. CM spoke to Acharya Balkrishan and Baba Ramdev and assured cooperation. We respect the commitment given by Yogiji. We will not let the important food park go out of UP,” said SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali.

He said the chief minister has directed officials to expedite the process. Industrial Development Minister Mahana said, “We will not let Patanjali go from the state. Our CM has talked to Patanjali. The formalities will be completed soon.”

He said the state government was talking about incentives as well, and there were some technical issues involved. “We are bringing a proposal in this regard to the cabinet,” the minister said.

On Tuesday, Balkrishna had told PTI: “We are cancelling the project as we did not get required clearances from the UP state government.” The company planned to shift the project to some other state, he had said, adding, “We did not get any cooperation from the state government for this project.”

The Modi government had given the in-principle approval for the industrial park in January.

The Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had proposed to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore to set up a plant spread over 455 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway. It had said the park would cater to the domestic and export markets. The foundation stone of the project was laid by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in November 2016, and was proposed to be built with an initial investment of Rs 1,666.80 crore.

The park was to be the largest project set up by Patanjali after its food park in Haridwar, which is spread over 150 acres. The Haridwar food park is the only operational food park of the organisation presently, and the Noida plant was expected to boost production of various items significantly.

(With PTI inputs)

