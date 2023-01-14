Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key supply records

MISSING DOCUMENTATION on the purchase of a solvent for syrups was one of the key reasons that led to a show-cause notice being issued last month by the UP drug regulator against Noida-based Marion Biotech, the firm that has been linked by authorities in Uzbekistan to the deaths of at least 18 children in that country, The Indian Express has learnt.

The solvent, propylene glycol, is said to be the most likely source of the contaminants that have been reported in two Marion-made syrups — Ambronol and Dok-1 Max — by the Uzbek national quality control laboratory. The contaminants were identified by Uzbek authorities as ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol.

“Propylene glycol for the products was obtained from a company named Maya Chemtech. The supplier, however, does not have proper documentation on where they procured the solvent from. We are trying to find out where the propylene glycol originated from to figure out whether it has been purchased from an unapproved company,” said a senior official involved with the probe in India.

Failure to respond in time to the UP regulator’s notice, issued after two rounds of inspection, was the reason why Marion Biotech’s manufacturing and sales licence was suspended by the state on January 9. Officials said Marion Biotech replied to the notice Friday.

“They said that their company, and the Indian pharmaceutical industry, was being maligned. They said that there was no evidence to link the deaths of the children to their product, especially since they have been exporting the product for years,” said an official. Marion Biotech did not respond to an emailed request from The Indian Express for comment.

The missing documentation is among 30 “faults” for which Marion Biotech was served the show-cause notice by the UP drug regulator on December 30. The notice was issued three days after Uzbekistan’s ministry of health said that at least 18 children who had consumed the Dok-1 Max syrup reported sick to hospitals in Samarkand and died of kidney failure.

On Thursday, the WHO said in an alert that the Uzbek ministry had found unacceptable levels of the two contaminants in Ambronol and Dok-1 Max, prompting a fresh round of inspection by the UP regulator. The samples of both the syrups have been sent to the regional drug-testing laboratory in Chandigarh.

In its statement issued on December 27, the Uzbek ministry had also said that the affected children had consumed Dok-1 Max without a prescription and in higher doses than recommended for their age.

In a similar incident earlier, four syrups manufactured by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceutical were linked to the deaths of 70 children due to acute kidney injury in the Gambia. In that case, India was unsuccessful in its bid to obtain data that could establish a causal relationship between the drugs and the deaths.