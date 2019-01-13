Noida: Fire at Blue Line station kiosk, no impact on metro services

A kiosk in the Noida City Centre Metro station caught fire in the early hours of Friday. The fire was reported around 5.44 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

It was extinguished with the help of staff posted in the station and fire brigade officials, the statement added.

“The fire had no major impact on the overall Metro services. Only some damage was caused to cable ducts pertaining to AFC system, which have been repaired,” the DMRC statement said.

“DMRC will take appropriate action under laid down provisions against the kiosk owning agency for negligence and causing damage to the Delhi Metro property,” the statement added.