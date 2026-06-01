Noida engineer missing near Pindari Glacier: Camera found on riverbank after he told porter to go ahead

His camera was found on the banks of the Pindar River, which flows in the area, rescue officials said.

A 36-year-old man from Noida has gone missing while on a trek from Pindari Glacier in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Rescue personnel, including from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been conducting search and rescue operations since Friday, when Abhishek Chauhan, an engineer, went missing.

His camera was found on the banks of the Pindar River, which flows in the area, rescue officials said.

He was accompanied by a porter and was returning to Khati, the last village on the Pindari Glacier trek. The trek takes eight days and the glacier is at an altitude of 3,800 metres above sea level. According to Circle Officer Ajay Sah, Chauhan had told the porter to go ahead, but failed to reach the scheduled meeting point.