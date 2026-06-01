A 36-year-old man from Noida has gone missing while on a trek from Pindari Glacier in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, police said.
Rescue personnel, including from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been conducting search and rescue operations since Friday, when Abhishek Chauhan, an engineer, went missing.
His camera was found on the banks of the Pindar River, which flows in the area, rescue officials said.
He was accompanied by a porter and was returning to Khati, the last village on the Pindari Glacier trek. The trek takes eight days and the glacier is at an altitude of 3,800 metres above sea level. According to Circle Officer Ajay Sah, Chauhan had told the porter to go ahead, but failed to reach the scheduled meeting point.
“He said he had to capture a few pictures and would meet him (the porter) at the Maggi point a few kilometres ahead. When the porter could not find Chauhan, he searched the area. As hours passed, the porter informed the police on Friday evening,” said Sah.
The rescue effort has been conducted in a 9-km radius over the last two days. A drone has been deployed to scan the area, where multiple spots remain inaccessible.
SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said that a team of 15 personnel was dispatched to the area. The operation had to be called off on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather.
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“A team was deployed along the Pindar River, and they found his camera on the banks of the river. We have been searching for him along the banks. The weather remains adverse, rendering it difficult to sustain the rescue operation. One team each from the forest (department) and police have also been searching the area,” Yaduvanshi said.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More