Noida containment model: 2 zones based on number of cases

Till Monday evening, Noida reported 179 positive coronavirus cases with 102 recoveries. (Express file photo) Till Monday evening, Noida reported 179 positive coronavirus cases with 102 recoveries. (Express file photo)

The Noida administration has identified 34 containment zones to cope with the rising coronavirus cases in the third phase of the lockdown.

Restrictions in the containment zones will be as per the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines. It has termed Gautam Buddh Nagar a red hotspot district. Till Monday evening, Noida reported 179 positive coronavirus cases with 102 recoveries.

The containment zones have been divided into two parts. Category 1 zones are those with one positive case and within a 400-metre perimeter. The boundary of Category 2 zones has been extended to 1 km with multiple cases.

“The containment zones have been defined on the basis of contact tracing, enforceability and other administrative factors. Inside the zones, movement of only essential goods and services is allowed. People from these zones are not allowed to move out for work. The inter-state and inter-district movement norms will continue as previously spelled out. The offices in non-containment zones are allowed as per instructions of the government,” said Suhas LY, DM Gautam Buddh Nagar DM.

According to administration, in the containment zones, house to house surveillance will be conducted and tests for severe respiratory infection and flu-like symptoms will be carried out. The administration will target 100 per cent coverage Aarogya Setu App in the containment zones.

Coronavirus Explained Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

Only people involved in medical work will be allowed to move in and out of the containment zone. Permissions, however, apply only within the district.

Relaxations in the form of the reopening of industrial and construction work have been given by the administration in line with the directives of the Union Home Ministry. A portal has been set up to apply for permissions by industries which will be granted within 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd