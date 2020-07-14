Noida brings Covid testing to doorsteps with special drives

On Sunday itself, the administration carried out a special testing drive where 4,177 tests were conducted, out of which 3707 tests were antigen tests. (Representational) On Sunday itself, the administration carried out a special testing drive where 4,177 tests were conducted, out of which 3707 tests were antigen tests. (Representational)

The Noida administration has intensified Covid detection detection efforts by mass testing in housing societies.

On the lines of a testing drive carried out between July 2 and 12, the administration is setting up camps in residential complexes and community centers to offer free rapid antigen testing in coordination with RWAs.

On Sunday itself, the administration carried out a special testing drive where 4,177 tests were conducted, out of which 3707 tests were antigen tests.

Till Tuesday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 3495 cases with 2590 recoveries and 33 deaths. The district reported 90 new cases and no fresh deaths.

“We are getting a positive response from the people and are looking to set up more camps across the district. In the housing societies, an average of more than 2,500 tests are carried out everyday. The administration and the medical health team co ordinate with the housing society officials to set up the camp. We have been approached by several such societies and will be deploying teams to get the camp up and running,” said a senior government official.

According to administration officials, approximately 300 antigen kits are provided at a particular center. The medical officials can communicate to the official in charge to acquire more kits depending upon the demand.

On Monday, tests were carried out in five camps along with a mobile centre. Besides the camps, tests are being are being carried out at a community health centre, four primary health Centres and an SOS mobile testing centre, an official said.

A Noida resident needs to just carry an ID showing proof of residence and has to provide authentic contact details at the testing centre. A team of six persons, including four medical personnel, are present at the testing centre. A table is set up for data entry while the doctors carry out the test in a distance.

In the event a person is tested positive, the contact details of the resident are passed on to the medical team and the patient concerned is picked up by the health authorities in a covid van within 5-6 hours. Since there is no provision of home quarantine by the state government, the person is taken to an institutional quarantine.

