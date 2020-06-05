Noida apparel export cluster asks govt to immediately provide 2 lakh tailors & staff

Details of nearly 75,000 people — tailors and support staff — would be shared with the cluster on Friday, sources said. (Representational Photo) Details of nearly 75,000 people — tailors and support staff — would be shared with the cluster on Friday, sources said. (Representational Photo)

THE UP government, which is in the process of firming up a skill database of migrant workers who have returned from different parts of the country, on Thursday received a demand regarding immediate requirement of nearly two lakh workers — tailors and support staff — from Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC).

The demand was made for around 3,000 readymade garment and export units operational at Apparel Park in Noida. After checking the database, the government has been able to locate around 75,000 tailors and support staff and has decided to facilitate training to meet the rest of the demand, sources said.

A letter was sent by NAEC president Lalit Thukral to the Department of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Thursday, with a request to facilitate arranging of workforce for its Noida readymade garments cluster, as several workers have migrated to other parts of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of nearly 75,000 people — tailors and support staff — would be shared with the cluster on Friday, sources said.

In the letter, the NAEC chief told the government that around 3,000 readymade garment units employ nearly 10 lakh workers and export Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 crore readymade garments but added that production stopped completely amid the pandemic and nationwide lockdown. The cluster was now preparing to restart the units, but these are unable to start operations “because of absence of manpower”, despite a government order to restart production, the letter said.

“We are facing severe problems of shortage of workers/manpower due to their migration to their native places. Our Noida RMG cluster immediately requires two lakh workers as tailors and supporting hands and this requirement will be further enhanced to three lakhs in the next quarter,” wrote the cluster president to the government, adding that with another mega apparel park proposed along the Yamuna Expressway, this demand would go up further.

Navneet Sehgal, Principal Secretary, MSME department, told The Indian Express, “We are receiving demand from different industries. The National Real Estate Development Council, with which we had signed MoU earlier, has been provided with data of around 2.80 construction workers, whom they have started contacting directly. The latest is the demand from the apparel export cluster.”

He added, “While we have identified around 75,000 tailors and support staff so far, [details of] the rest would be given after the entire skill profiling is completed. We will also try to coordinate on skill training for those interested in tailoring jobs so that more people can be employed to meet the demand.”

Meanwhile, the department is also receiving other demands, such as 750 construction workers were sought by a construction site in Lucknow, which the department deployed. Similarly, factories in Gorakhpur, Varanasi etc are also making demands and around 8,000 people were deployed in the past three days.

The state government has tasked the revenue department with the skill profiling of nearly 25 lakh migrant labourers. Sources said profiling of 7-8 lakh workers has been done, of whom a majority are construction workers but there are also skilled workers such as AC or water purifier technicians, auto mechanics, carpenters, cooks, drivers, painters, security guards, electricians etc.

Interestingly, among those who have migrated, apart from domestic helps or housekeeping staf, there is a large number of child caretakers.

