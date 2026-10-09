Noida airport in UP renamed Narendra Modi International Airport

The Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, has been renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, said UP Chief Yogi Adityanath. Located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the Noida International Airport is a greenfield aviation project built to serve as a secondary commercial hub for the National Capital Region (NCR) alongside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

It was developed through a public-private partnership between Yamuna International Airport Private Limited — a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG — and UP state authorities. The facility combines Swiss operational engineering with Indian architectural influences.

The airport, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in March, is the second international airport in the National Capital Region.