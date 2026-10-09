Noida airport in UP renamed Narendra Modi International Airport

The Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, has been renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, said UP Chief Yogi Adityanath. Located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the Noida International Airport is a greenfield aviation project built to serve as a secondary commercial hub for the National Capital Region (NCR) alongside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
It was developed through a public-private partnership between Yamuna International Airport Private Limited — a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG — and UP state authorities. The facility combines Swiss operational engineering with Indian architectural influences.
The airport, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in March, is the second international airport in the National Capital Region.
The airport’s initial phase includes a single runway and passenger terminal capacity handling up to 12 million passengers annually, with full multi-runway expansion projected to accommodate up to 70 million passengers per year by 2050.
It is connected via the Yamuna Expressway and multi-modal transit links. It was designed to take the load off the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and reduce air traffic congestion in the greater NCR area.
The first phase of the Narendra Modi International Airport, then Noida International Airport, was inaugurated on March 28, 2026, and commercial operations kicked off in June. The second phase is expected to be operational in 2031-32.