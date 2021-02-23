Denied permission to meet Nodeep Kaur in jail, AAP leaders say Haryana in state of internal emergency

Three AAP leaders from Punjab were on Tuesday denied permission to meet arrested social activist Nodeep Kaur at Haryana’s Karnal jail.

AAP senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, deputy leader of opposition Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke and party’s youth wing co-president Anmol Gagan Mann had all gone to Karnal to meet Nodeep in a bid to protest against her alleged illegal arrest.

Addressing media in Chandigarh later, the leaders said that they had decided to meet Nodeep Kaur to let her know that the people of her state are with her.

However, the BJP government in Haryana and the BJP CM has put the state of Haryana in a state of internal emergency, they said.

“Jail rules are being flouted and illogical reasoning is being given to prevent us from meeting Nodeep Kaur,” added the leaders. They said that despite an application being submitted by them, the Haryana Police stated that meetings had been cancelled due to Covid.

“We would like to ask the Haryana Police where is Covid when relatives meet normal inmates? Why is Corona a problem when it comes to meeting Nodeep Kaur. What is the BJP government trying to hide?” asked the leaders.

Lashing out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the AAP leaders said that the daughter of Punjab had been detained in Karnal jail for over the last 30 days, and while the news had gotten international attention, the CM of her own home state seems to have no care.

“We have been appealing to Punjab CM to talk to his counterpart in Haryana and demand the immediate release of Nodeep Kaur but he has neither taken any initiative in this regard nor has he made efforts to know about her condition or if she needs any help,” added AAP leaders.

They said that as the principal opposition party in Punjab, the AAP would provide all possible help to Nodeep Kaur and her family.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led government in Haryana and at the Centre, the AAP leaders said that the BJP government had been using force to suppress any sort of protest and voice of the activists. They said that when the farmers started their march to Delhi, the Haryana government put up many barriers to stop them from entering Delhi.

“They used water cannons on the farmers during the peak of winters, lathicharged them and imprisoned some farmers in stadiums. They also dug out roads so that the farmers cannot enter and tried whatever they could to stop the protests,” they added. The leaders said that once the BJP did not succeed, they started slandering the farmers by calling them as ‘andolanjivi’, ‘bicholia’, ‘Khalistanis’ and what not, to suppress their movement.

“This similar attitude led them to arrest Nodeep Kaur and detain her for over 30 days. Her only crime was that she was protesting for the rights of the factory labourers,” said the AAP leaders. They said that in the current Modi regime, there is no space for protest, no voices are heard and all voices are just suppressed.

“What’s more shameful is that even Punjab CM Amarinder seems to be subservient to PM Modi. He is acting like the CM of the BJP and taking no cognizance of the struggle, his own people are going through,” they added.