Nod to DNA Technology Regulation Bill

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 which would regulate the use of DNA technology to establish the identity of persons, including offenders, victims, suspects and undertrials, in connection with criminal and civil matters such as parentage disputes, emigration or immigration, and transplantation of human organs.

Advertising

The Bill provides for establishment of a national DNA data bank and regional DNA data banks. Every data bank will maintain indices such as crime scene index, suspects’ or undertrials’ index and offenders’ index.

The Bill also provides for seeking the consent of individuals when DNA profiling is used in criminal investigations and for identifying missing persons.