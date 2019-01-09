Toggle Menu
Nod to DNA Technology Regulation Billhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nod-to-dna-technology-regulation-bill-5529405/

Nod to DNA Technology Regulation Bill

The Bill provides for establishment of a national DNA data bank and regional DNA data banks.

DNA technology, justice delivery system, DNA bill, Union Cabinet passed DNA bill, DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018, Express Explained, Indian Express
Every data bank will maintain indices such as crime scene index, suspects’ or undertrials’ index and offenders’ index. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar/File)

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 which would regulate the use of DNA technology to establish the identity of persons, including offenders, victims, suspects and undertrials, in connection with criminal and civil matters such as parentage disputes, emigration or immigration, and transplantation of human organs.

The Bill provides for establishment of a national DNA data bank and regional DNA data banks. Every data bank will maintain indices such as crime scene index, suspects’ or undertrials’ index and offenders’ index.

The Bill also provides for seeking the consent of individuals when DNA profiling is used in criminal investigations and for identifying missing persons.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Private Member’s Bill to allow employees to ignore calls after work
2 Constable’s killing in Ghazipur: Accused surrenders at Varanasi court in different case
3 Opposition sit-in in House to protest extra sitting