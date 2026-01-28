‘Nobody feels we’re drinking safe water’: HC questions Indore death count in contamination case

Hearing petitions regarding the water contamination tragedy in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the state government what the scientific basis was for its conclusion that 16 of the 23 deaths in the Bhagirathpura area were confirmed to be due to water contamination and the others were not.

The court also observed that there was an “alarming situation” created following the deaths, in which “nobody feels that we are drinking safe water these days”.

The petitions were being heard by a Bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.

The state government has submitted to the court that 23 deaths had taken place, of which 16 were due to water contamination and that five additional cases were under review.