Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee calls on PM Modi, gets red-carpet welcome in Kolkata

Last week, The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Economics for Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee arrives at his house in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

PM Modi said he had an “healthy and extensive” interaction on various subjects with Banerjee. “Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” the PM said in a tweet, sharing a picture of their meeting at his official residence.

During a media interaction after the meeting, Banerjee said, “I had a cordial and good meeting. Prime Minister Modi started by cracking a joke on how media is trying to trap me to say anti-Modi things. He’s been watching TV and he’s been watching you guys. And he knows what you are trying to do.” He was asked about the meeting taking place in the backdrop of a debate over his comments on an economic slump.

In the evening, Banerjee landed in Kolkata for the first time since the award was announced. He received a rousing reception at the airport —Mayor Firhad Hakim and state ministers welcomed him with a bouquet while people held placards saying “Banglae swagato, Nobel joyi, Bangla tomae niye gorbito (Welcome to Bengal, Nobel winner, Bengal is proud of you)”. From there Banerjee went to his paternal house at Ballygunge in south Kolkata and met his mother Nirmala Banerjee, also an economist. At the apartment block, he was welcomed with conch shells.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

On Wednesday, Banerjee, an Indian-American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is likely to visit his alma mater Presidency University for a felicitation programme. He will leave for the US in the early hours of October 24.

