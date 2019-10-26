No word on sanction in 2016 JNU sedition case: Delhi court

The Delhi government’s prosecution department Friday informed a Delhi court that the decision on whether to accord sanction or not for prosecution of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case is still pending approval before the ministry concerned.

Advertising

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana, who is hearing the case, was told that the prosecution wrote a letter to the Home Department of the Delhi government on October 24 in this regard, but has not received a formal reply.

The court then fixed the matter for further hearing on December 11.

On September 19, while observing that “judicial time was wasted” over finalising the issue of granting sanction, the court had said that it expects the Delhi government to make a decision within a month.

Advertising

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Delhi government has decided to turn down the Delhi Police request to prosecute Kanhaiya and others, as the Home Department is of the view that the February 9, 2016, event inside the JNU campus does not amount to sedition against the state.

Police, in its chargesheet, had claimed that Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans during the event held to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.