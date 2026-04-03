No word on motion against CEC, match-fixing in broad daylight: TMC’s O’Brien

He said, “We have been saying that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the EC. Now it has become clear that this is match-fixing in broad daylight.”

Almost three weeks after the Opposition submitted a notice seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien on Thursday questioned the “silence” over it and accused the BJP of having a “tacit understanding” with the poll panel.

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“Notices by 193 MPs to remove CEC ignored. Now more election stunts,” said O’Brien in a post on X on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the TMC MP said, “The opposition parties submitted a notice seeking a motion to remove CEC Kumar, but there has been no word on it so far.”

He said, “We have been saying that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the EC. Now it has become clear that this is match-fixing in broad daylight.”