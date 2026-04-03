No word on motion against CEC, match-fixing in broad daylight: TMC’s O’Brien

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Almost three weeks after the Opposition submitted a notice seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien on Thursday questioned the “silence” over it and accused the BJP of having a “tacit understanding” with the poll panel.
“Notices by 193 MPs to remove CEC ignored. Now more election stunts,” said O’Brien in a post on X on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, the TMC MP said, “The opposition parties submitted a notice seeking a motion to remove CEC Kumar, but there has been no word on it so far.”
He said, “We have been saying that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the EC. Now it has become clear that this is match-fixing in broad daylight.”
On March 13, citing charges including “partisan and discriminatory conduct” and “obstruction of investigation into electoral fraud and SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls)”, the Opposition had submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament for an impeachment motion against CEC Kumar.
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