No word from Thane couple on first trip to Nepal, kin await clarity

Even as rescue efforts entered the third day in the flood-ravaged areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, families of pilgrims from Maharashtra remained without information about their loved ones, with several still untraceable.
Among those whose whereabouts remain unknown are Thane-based Aparna and Sameer Joshi, who had travelled to the region for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. Sameer’s brother Sachin Joshi said the family last heard from him on August 26, when he sent them a photograph at around 7.30 am. “His last WhatsApp status was also from around that time,” said Sachin.
Both Aparna and Sameer work in the services sector and, according to relatives, had been looking forward to the trip, their first visit to Nepal. Their family has since received multiple calls from the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Richa Tours and Travels, the tour operator through which they had travelled, but these have offered little clarity.
According to the Maharashtra disaster management department, over 290 tourists from the state remain stranded in the country. Of these, more than 60 Maharashtrians were part of the Kailash-Mansarovar trek organised by Hills and Trails, the Mumbai-based partner of Nepalese agency Richa Tours and Travels and are untraceable.
“So far, 395 people from Maharashtra have been confirmed to be stuck in Nepal. Of these, 105 are on their way back to India, while our control room has established contact with the remaining 290 people, who are safe but stranded in different parts of Nepal,” a state government official said.
From the Hills and Trails cohort, Thane-based retired IT consultants Rekha and Satish Patankar are also among those missing. According to Satish’s brother Sanjay, the couple had gone for immigration at around 8.30 am before communication with the family stopped. The couple had told their family they expected to cross the border the following day.
Sanjay said the family learnt about the floods in Nepal early Wednesday afternoon, but the gravity of the situation became apparent only later. “Initially, it did not strike us. However, as reports of missing tourists from Timure began pouring in, we started frantically reaching out to my brother and local authorities,” he told The Indian Express. Their children, Apporva and Ankur Patankar, who are based in the US, have been trying to seek help in locating their parents.
“The operator informed us that the entire area has been ravaged by floods… There is very little hope at this moment.”
As the wait continues, families of the missing have turned to social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, to circulate missing posters and seek information. A WhatsApp group comprising families and acquaintances of 27 missing members of the Hills and Trails group is also actively sharing information and coordinating efforts.