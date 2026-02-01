No way for the dead: Bihar Mahadalit woman cremated on road after encroachments block path to crematorium

The incident took place in Goraul block, where the family of Chamki Devi said local shopkeepers had blocked the traditional route leading to the cremation site. (Special Arrangement)

A 91-year-old Mahadalit woman was cremated at a road intersection in Bihar’s Vaishali district after her family was allegedly denied access to the cremation ground last week due to encroachment on the pathway.

The incident took place in Goraul block, where the family of Chamki Devi said local shopkeepers had blocked the traditional route leading to the cremation site. Despite repeated requests and arguments, they were allegedly not allowed to carry the body through the pathway, leaving them with no option but to perform the last rites on the road.

Sanjeet Manjhi, the woman’s son, said, “When we were not allowed to go the cremation site, we held the cremation here on the road itself.”