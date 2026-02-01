No way for the dead: Bihar Mahadalit woman cremated on road after encroachments block path to crematorium

A 91-year-old Mahadalit woman was crematedat a road intersection in Bihar’s Vaishali district after her family was allegedly denied access to the cremation ground last week due to encroachment on the pathway.
The incident took place in Goraul block, where the family of Chamki Devi said local shopkeepers had blocked the traditional route leading to the cremation site. Despite repeated requests and arguments, they were allegedly not allowed to carry the body through the pathway, leaving them with no option but to perform the last rites on the road.
Sanjeet Manjhi, the woman’s son, said, “When we were not allowed to go the cremation site, we held the cremation here on the road itself.”
Local residents said the problem was longstanding, claiming that the pathway to the cremation ground had been obstructed for years due to a nearby temple and other encroachments, causing recurring difficulties during funerals.
Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, who visited the site with senior police officials, confirmed the incident and said an inspection was carried out after videos circulated on social media. “As per the information received and as seen in various videos, a body was cremated on the road there yesterday. The woman was 91 years old and her name was Chamki Devi,” she said.
The District Magistrate said villagers, the mukhiya, panchayat samiti members and a district council member were present during the inspection.
She explained that villagers had earlier accessed the cremation ground through private land. “Due to the construction of shops by the landowners, the pathway has been blocked, and people are no longer able to use that footpath. In this context, the family carried out the cremation on the road,” she said.
Varsha Singh said discussions had been held with local stakeholders to resolve the issue. “An attempt has been made to build consensus. If the landowners give a no-objection certificate, arrangements will be made through a government scheme so that people can easily reach the cremation ground,” she said, adding that most locals were agreeable.
She said a committee headed by the Deputy Development Commissioner, with the Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and the District Welfare Officer as members, was conducting an inquiry. “The District Welfare Officer is providing all eligible government assistance to the affected family,” the DM said.
She added that explanations had been sought from local administrative and police officials. “After the inquiry report is received, strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” DM Singh said.
