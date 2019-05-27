‘No voting right, govt facilities should be given to third child’: Ramdev

In order to contain population growth, the government must introduce legislation whereby voting rights and other government services are made unavailable to third or higher children, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said.

Advertising

While addressing the media in Hardwar Sunday, Ramdev said it was important to ensure that the country’s population does not exceed 150 crores in the next 50 years. “This is only possible if we enact legislation denying voting rights to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied the right to contest elections and other government services,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to,” he added.

Besides this, the Yoga guru also called for an absolute ban on cow slaughter to “reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and gau rakshaks (vigilantes)”.

Advertising

“There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and ‘gau rakshak’. For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Pressing for a countrywide ban on liquor, Ramdev said, “In Islamic countries, liquor is banned. If in Islamic countries it can be banned then why not in India? This is the land of sages. There should be a complete ban on liquor in India.”

(With agency inputs)