No violence in Kashmir since August 5: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said there has not been a single incident of violence in Kashmir since August 5, and not a single day of curfew has been imposed since then.

Singh praised Amit Shah and said he was the “most soft-hearted” home minister for making various facilities available to political leaders under house arrest in the state.

Singh, who had come to deliver a talk on ‘Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh’ at JNU, was met with sloganeering from Left students. There were clashes between these students and ABVP outside the venue. The ABVP alleged that “communists and BAPSA” raised slogans “against India”. “These groups tried to enter the premises of the venue…,” said the ABVP. A student who was protesting Singh’s speech said, “We are here to protest the decision of Union government.”

JNU Students’ Union, which was not present at the protest, condemned the speech saying, “Rather than lifting the blockade and letting the truth about J&K known, the government has employed lackeys like Jitendra Singh to spread lies and propaganda about ‘peace and stability’.”